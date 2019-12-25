Chargers looking forward to “real NFL stadium”

Posted by Josh Alper on December 25, 2019, 8:02 AM EST
The Chargers played their final home game at what’s now known as Dignity Health Sports Park last Sunday and the crowd was a reflection of what most of the previous 21 games at the stadium were like.

Raiders fans dominated the small stadium and made the Chargers feel like the road team as they slumped to a loss that left them with an 11-11 mark at the stadium over the last three seasons. Quarterback Philip Rivers said it was “disheartening” to play in those conditions because he “remembers what it used to be like in home games.”

Guard Michael Schofield noted that the cozy confines made for a good experience for fans, but he’s more than ready to move on to SoFi Stadium next season.

“Unique is the right word to describe it,” Schofield said, via ESPN.com. “My mom and the rest of my family would always go to the games, and from a fan perspective, it was awesome because there’s not a bad seat in the stadium. But I’m excited for the new stadium and to be going to a real NFL stadium for sure. They always say if they build it, people will come. So hopefully that holds true with a $5 billion stadium.”

It remains to be seen if the Chargers will build the kind of fan base that regularly fills a 60,000-seat stadium, but they certainly seem ready to find out.

10 responses to “Chargers looking forward to “real NFL stadium”

  2. It’s hard to be a chargers fan when you look up at the tv and see their stadium dominated by opposing fans every week. It’s embarassing.

  3. Are you kidding ?…5 billion ..down the toilet !…the new stadium will be less than one half full…the San Diego fans have been betrayed and will not travel to LA. The LA Mkt. will not support the Chargers..period..good rhythms to all the owners who think they can move NFL Franchises away from loyal fan bases and get away with it !

  4. It’s just going to be a new stadium for fans of other teams, especially the Raiders.

    This was such an obvious failure it’s amazing the big wigs from the NFL couldn’t see it coming.

  5. They may change their tune when they realize that they won’t fill that real NFL stadium, and half the crowd is cheering for the visiting team.

  6. If the citizens of San Diego had voted for a new stadium the Chargers would still be there. That, of course, was the voters prerogative. However, everyone whining about the Spanos family should instead be directing their anger at their fellow citizens who rejected multiple attempts to keep the Chargers in San Diego.

  8. The NFL should never have screwed San Diego. It’s way more of a football town than LA will ever be.

  9. Sadly, it won’t matter. A full stadium is a full stadium in the eyes of the Spanos family. Merry Christmas Chargers, new house with the same foundation problems.

  10. Their old stadium in SD was regularly dominated by opposing teamss fans as well. If anything, their home field disadvantage only lessened when fewer opposing fans could attend at the smaller stadium.

