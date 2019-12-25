Chiefs put Spencer Ware on IR

Getty Images

The Chiefs added some help on defense, and put yet another running back on injured reserve.

Via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, the Chiefs put running back Spencer Ware on IR because of a shoulder problem, and activated defensive lineman Xavier Williams from IR.

Ware signed with the Chiefs in December and played in three games, and was actually active ahead of their leading rusher, LeSean McCoy, who has been a healthy scratch twice lately. The Chiefs also put running back Darrel Williams on IR.

That leaves them with McCoy, Damien Williams, and Darwin Thompson in the backfield.

Xavier Williams could be able to play Sunday against the Chargers, but at least adds some help in the playoffs for a defense which has played much better in recent weeks.