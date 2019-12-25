Deshaun Watson limited with back injury

Getty Images

The Texans, like most teams in the NFL, did not practice on Christmas Day. They still had to file a practice report, and based on their estimation, quarterback Deshaun Watson would have gotten limited work.

Watson has a back injury.

He went into the tent Sunday to have his right ankle examined, but he did not miss a play.

Receivers Will Fuller (groin) and DeAndre Hopkins (illness) would not have practiced if the Texans had practiced. Fuller is unlikely to play against the Titans in a game that will have more meaning for Tennessee.

The Texans will know before they kick off Sunday whether they have anything on the line. They need the Chargers to lose to the Chiefs to move up in the AFC playoff seeding.

When asked about resting starters in Week 17, Texans coach Bill O’Brien said “we’re about trying to win.”

The Texans listed safety Jahleel Addae (Achilles), outside linebacker Jacob Martin (knee), outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett (Achilles), receiver Kenny Stills (knee) and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle) as limited.