Kyler Murray, Chandler Jones limited for Cardinals

Getty Images

As the Cardinals try to end the season on a three-game winning streak, two of their key players would have been limited in practice on Wednesday, if the Cardinals actually had practiced.

Quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) and linebacker Chandler Jones (thumb) received the “limited” designation for Arizona. Murray has provided the spark to the team’s offense this year, more than justifying his status as the first overall pick in the draft. Jones, with four sacks against the Seahawks this past Sunday, has 19.0 for the season — only 3.5 short of the single-season record.

Also limited for the Cardinals in the practice that wasn’t were safety Budda Baker (quad) and safety Charles Washington (calf). Not practicing were offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back), tight end Darrell Daniels (biceps), and tight end Charles Clay (calf).

The 5-9-1 Cardinals face the Rams in L.A. on Sunday, in what likely will be the last NFL game ever played at the Coliseum.