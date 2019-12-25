Robert Griffin III: Sunday’s game about the team, not me

Getty Images

The Ravens will not be playing Lamar Jackson in their regular season finale and that means Robert Griffin III will be starting for the first time since Week 17 of the 2016 season.

That start also came against the Steelers and it was followed by a year out of football before Griffin landed a backup job in Baltimore last year. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh called this weekend’s game a “great opportunity” for the second overall pick of the 2012 draft, but Griffin said on Tuesday that he doesn’t seeing Sunday being about him.

“This game’s not about me. It’s about the team,” Griffin said, via the team’s website. “Those guys in front of me, those guys going out there with me every play are looking to play at a high level, looking to go out and execute. So, I’m not going to make this game about me.”

Griffin’s fashioned a second act to his career by acting as a backup and sounding board for Jackson. A third act that includes a return to regular starting duties may not be in the cards, but there weren’t many people who expected to see Griffin starting another game under any circumstances after that loss to the Steelers nearly three years ago.