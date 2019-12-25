Seahawks teammates excited by return of Marshawn Lynch

AP

Any depression that set in from a sloppy and staggering loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday was somewhat alleviated by the news of Marshawn Lynch’s return to the Seattle Seahawks yesterday.

A 14-point loss to the Cardinals combined with the loss of running backs Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise for the season to injuries and the temporary loss of left tackle Duane Brown to knee surgery suddenly put a massive damper on a team optimistic about doing damage in the playoffs. Lynch’s return has at least provided a shot of enthusiasm into the mix as Seattle prepares for a battle with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night for the NFC West crown.

“Only one person can pull this off and that’s No. 24,” linebacker K.J. Wright said. “Back in the building, feels good. When I heard the news, I was like ‘perfect.’ He’s just the ultimate teammate, cool dude, just ballin’. So I’m glad to have him back.”

Wright is one of just a handful of Seahawks that actually played with Lynch during his first stint in Seattle. Quarterback Russell Wilson, linebacker Bobby Wagner, tight end Luke Willson, wide receiver Tyler Lockett and fellow Monday addition Robert Turbin are the only active players to have experienced Lynch’s presence in the locker room.

Wright said Lynch’s presence is already leaving a mark on the rest of the roster.

“It’s crazy because it’s like these guys, they never played with him,” Wright said. “It’s like everybody is just kind of a little starstruck. ‘Are we really getting Marshawn? How is he?’ I’m like, ‘he’s cool. You’ll like him.’ It feels good to have him in here and I can’t to see him come play on Sunday.”

The question that remains to be answered is just what is Lynch still able to bring to the table having not played football in 14 months? Those that know Lynch the best certainly aren’t going to doubt his ability to perform.

“I feel like anything this dude puts his mind to, he can get it done,” Wagner said. “I’m excited to have him back, excited to see him run the ball. Like I said, whenever he puts his jersey and pads on, he’s a guy that no one wants to tackle. No matter how long he’s taken off.

“Definitely gives the team a little bit of energy. To see a guy like that, a guy that people look up to, a guy that has so much history here, so much history throughout the league, – not just on the field, but off the field – and to have a guy like that come into the room, and watch him run the ball again will be fun.”