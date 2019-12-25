Shoulder injury keeps Dak Prescott out of Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Dak Prescott has not had a full practice since injuring his right shoulder in a Week 15 game against the Rams.

He was limited for the three practice days before the Week 16 game against the Eagles.

On Wednesday, the Cowboys listed Prescott as a non-participant.

“Last week we took it day by day and this week we’ll do the same thing,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “Obviously, he was able to play in the ball game, so hopefully he’ll get on the same path where he is able to go on Sunday.”

The Cowboys, unlike most teams in the NFL, actually practiced Wednesday. The players, though, had a later reporting time, so the Cowboys estimated their practice report before taking the field at The Star.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder), linebacker Sean Lee (pectoral/thigh) and left tackle Tyron Smith (back) also sat out Wednesday’s practice.

The Cowboys listed defensive lineman Michael Bennett (foot), cornerback C.J. Goodwin (thumb), safety Jeff Heath (shoulder/shoulder), punter Chris Jones (abdomen) and linebacker Joe Thomas (knee) as limited.