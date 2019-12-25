Getty Images

Washington receiver Terry McLaurin is in concussion protocol, interim coach Bill Callahan said Tuesday.

He played 61 of 70 offensive snaps against the Giants on Sunday, but McLaurin became symptomatic after the game.

“He is in concussion protocol right now, so we’ll reevaluate him on Thursday to see exactly what his game status will be,” Callahan said.

Washington practiced Tuesday, so the players could have Wednesday as their off day with their families.

McLaurin made seven catches for 86 yards against the Giants, leaving him 81 yards from 1,000 for the season.

In other news, Washington is not ready to place Dwayne Haskins on injured reserve, Callahan said, but the team will have him inactive for Sunday’s game against Dallas.

“He wouldn’t be the emergency [quarterback],” Callahan said. “He will definitely be inactive this week. We backed him down.”