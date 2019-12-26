Adam Thielen says being shutout had “nothing to do” with hamstring

Getty Images

Adam Thielen played 50 offensive snaps Monday night. The Vikings receiver had one touch, which came on a 2-yard run.

He did not have a catch.

Thielen also didn’t have reception against Kansas City in Week Nine, but he played only seven snaps in that game before aggravating his hamstring injury.

Thielen said his hamstring had “nothing to do” with his being shutout against the Packers. Thielen has missed five of the past eight games with his injury.

“I felt great out there and just had a few opportunities, didn’t make the plays, and the rest is out of my control,” Thielen said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Before the Chiefs game, Thielen had caught a pass in every game he played since a Dec. 18, 2006, loss to the Colts. He had four targets Monday night when the Vikings had only 139 yards of offense.

“Any time you have a performance like that, yeah, you’re surprised,’’ Thielen said.

Thielen has 30 catches for 418 yards and six touchdowns this season after making 204 receptions for 2,649 yards and 13 touchdowns the past two seasons combined.