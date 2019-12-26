Adrian Peterson added to practice report with a toe injury

Getty Images

Washington added running back Adrian Peterson to the practice report Thursday with a toe injury.

“Just a normal week where we take a day and back him down and rest him and we used today, Thursday, as that back down day,” Washington coach Bill Callahan said.

Cornerback Josh Norman (illness) also popped up on the report as a non-participant.

Receiver Terry McLaurin remains in concussion protocol.

“It’s still a day-to-day thing,” Callahan said. “Tomorrow we’ll know a little bit more, and we’ll get a pretty good idea after he’s been tested and evaluated.”

Linebacker Ryan Anderson (Achilles/shoulder) returned to a full practice after missing Wednesday as did offensive tackle Donald Penn (knee).

Safety Troy Apke (knee) and offensive tackle Morgan Moses (knee) were limited after sitting out Wednesday.