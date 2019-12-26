Adrian Peterson wants to play until he’s 40

Getty Images

When PFT reveals it’s top 10 running backs of the decade, there’s a really good chance Adrian Peterson will rank high on the list.

He has rushed for 9,654 yards this decade, including 820 this season.

If not for Jay Gruden making Peterson inactive for the season opener, the 13-year veteran would have a better shot at another 1,000-yard season. As it stands, Peterson is 180 from a ninth 1,000-yard season.

Peterson, who turns 35 in March, doesn’t plan on this season being his last. In fact, he wants to play well into the next decade, too.

“I can see myself playing to 40,” Peterson told Jane Slater of the NFL. “People look at that and say, ‘Oh, my God! That’s crazy,’ but they’ve been doing that for the past two years and surprise, surprise, I’m still able to do it at a high level.”

Peterson ranks fourth all time in rushing touchdowns with 111. Marcus Allen is third on the list with 123, and Emmitt Smith holds the record with 164.

Peterson ranks fifth in all-time rushing yards with 14,138. Barry Sanders is fourth on the list with 15,269, and Smith is the all-time leader with 18,355.