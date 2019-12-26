Andy Dalton focused on playing, “we’ll see what happens after season”

Posted by Josh Alper on December 26, 2019, 11:55 AM EST
Getty Images

The Bengals will play their final game of the 2019 season against the Browns on Sunday afternoon and there’s no shortage of people who believe it will also be quarterback Andy Dalton‘s final game with the team.

Dalton is under contract for 2020, but the Bengals are expected to draft Joe Burrow first overall and the team will get Dalton’s entire $17.7 million cap hit back if they part ways with the veteran this offseason. At a Thursday press conference, Dalton was asked about his feelings about his potential finale with the team he’s played for since 2011.

Dalton said he didn’t come into the year thinking that this would be his last season with the team and isn’t spending a lot of time thinking about it now.

“Won’t be my focus at all,” Dalton said. “Just playing and trying to lead this team and play well. After the fact, we’ll see what happens.”

Dalton said the time in Cincinnati has meant a lot to him and his wife and said he felt good about all of the charitable work he’s done in the city over the years. He also noted that “it’s not the end of my career,” but it does feel like a curtain is dropping on a significant chapter of it.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Andy Dalton focused on playing, “we’ll see what happens after season”

  2. Everyone needs to realize players aren’t worried about the team or what the team will do. It is a job. If Dalton loses that job, someone will offer him another one. He isn’t the problem in Cincinnati. Dude has shown he can play. He will la d somewhere else and play for a few more years. He won’t even be sad about leaving.

  3. It’s interesting how the paths of Dalton and Newton are converging here so many years after they were first drafted. As a Panthers’ fan, I can’t help but wonder how the past eight years would have gone for Carolina if we’d had Dalton playing with the excellent Rivera defenses rather than Cam. I may be wrong, but Dalton may have developed into a close-to-elite QB if he’d had better players supporting him.

    With all that said, it’s also going to be interesting to see what happens to both of these men now that their careers seem to be winding down.

  4. Hearing chatter hat many are hoping he ends up down in Tampa… Believing Arians can make him respectable after failing with Winston, thinking maybe the values I on JWinston for being uncoachable…
    Would be interesting if it plays out and Dalton plays better with new team like Tannehill did!

  5. “Red Rifle”? We haven’t heard that always absurd nickname much this year. Dalton is a mediocrity who may, MAY get a team to the playoffs, but who has proven repeatedly that his ceiling is right there. Perhaps a move to a team with an actual offensive line would help him, but he’s had that before and not been able to do any damage in the post-season with it.

  6. These guys in similar positions almost always say the same thing. No knock on Dalton, who has always been a class act in the league, but I have to believe that these guys are full of it when they say they arent thinking about their careers, or at least their long tenures on a team, possibly ending. How do you NOT think about something like that? I know that they are loaded with money and dont need to worry about paying bills going forward, but still. Maybe its just me but Id be pretty emotional about it.

  7. He’s a good man. He’s done good things for the team and better things for the city. We’ve seen where the Bengals can go with him, and it’s just not enough. I think most fans would wish him nothing but the best of luck. Breaking up is hard to do.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!