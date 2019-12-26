Appalachian State’s Darrynton Evans declares for NFL Draft

Getty Images

Appalachian State’s Darrynton Evans is heading to the NFL.

Via Ethan Joyce of the Winston-Salem Journal, the redshirt junior running back is giving up his final year of college to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

“In four short years, we have accomplished so much: four-time Sun Belt champs, four consecutive bowl wins, two Power Five wins, a top-20 college football ranks, and more,” Evans wrote on Twitter. “We made history. Beyond the wins and losses, I’m thankful for the lifelong relationships, unforgettable memories, and an experience I will cherish forever.”

Evans ran for 1,480 yards and 18 touchdowns this season (with five more receiving and one kickoff return), as ASU finished 13-1, including wins over North Carolina and South Carolina.

For his career, he averaged 5.98 yards per carry.