Deshaun Watson felt great at practice, “no idea” if he’s playing

Getty Images

Deshaun Watson was listed as limited on Wednesday’s estimated practice report because of a back injury, but it doesn’t sound like a major concern for the Texans quarterback.

Watson said, via multiple reporters, that he felt great during Thursday’s session. The fact that Watson is dealing with any level of injury at a time when the Texans are looking ahead to the postseason meant that he was also asked about plans for Week 17.

The Texans would get a bye if they beat the Titans and the Chargers beat the Chiefs on Sunday. The Chargers-Chiefs game is at 1 p.m. ET while the Texans get underway at 4:25 p.m., which means the Texans may have nothing to play for in Week 17.

Watson said on Thursday that he has “no idea” whether he’ll be playing, but that he’s not expecting to sit out and would like to play. Head coach Bill O’Brien said earlier this week that the team is “about trying to win” when asked about sitting starters.