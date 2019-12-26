Elbert Dubenion, a member of Bills Wall of Fame, dies at 86

Getty Images

Elbert Dubenion, a member of the Bills Wall of Fame, died this week, the team announced Thursday. Dubenion was 86.

He battled Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease the past several years.

Dubenion, whose nickname was Golden Wheels, died on the 55th anniversary of the Bills’ first AFL title, a 20-7 victory over the Chargers.

Dubenion caught 42 passes 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns in 1964 when he made his only AFL Pro Bowl. His 27.1 yards per reception that season remains a franchise record.

Dubenion played nine seasons and made 294 receptions for 5,294 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also averaged 24.0 yards and scored a touchdown on 40 kickoff returns.

After his retirement following the 1968 season, Dubenion served as a scout in the NFL. He worked for the Bills from 1969 to 1978 in addition to spending time with the Dolphins and Falcons and a second stint with the Bills in the 1980s.