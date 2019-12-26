Ex-Viking Mike Harris wants to return, four years after last playing

Getty Images

Mike Harris started all 16 games at right guard for the Vikings in 2015, but he hasn’t played since. Now he wants to try.

Harris spent the 2016 season on the non-football illness list and retired in 2017 because of a congenital condition known as brain arteriovenous malformation. But Harris told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press that he hopes he can get back on the football field.

“That would be a cool comeback story, wouldn’t it?’’ Harris said. “It would truly be a miracle. But anything’s possible. I just turned 31, so I’m a little bit older, but my body feels great. The only thing that made me retire is just one little thing in my brain, but the rest of my body is excellent.’’

Harris said he’s planning to undergo tests that will give him medical clearance, even though he knows NFL teams would be wary of allowing a player with a brain condition to suit up.

“It’s a risk, it’s a big liability, but I feel like going to the Mayo Clinic, being around the best neurologists, if I get cleared by them, I’d get cleared by anybody,’’ Harris said. “But I’m willing to go anywhere. XFL. Canadian [Football League]. I just feel like my skill and size is an asset. I think about playing again every day. I know it’s a long shot, but I’m not going to quit. I’m not going to completely hang up my cleats.’’

Harris currently works for the NFL as a uniform inspector at each Vikings home game, so he still sees old teammates and opponents on the field on Sundays. And he knows he wants to rejoin them.