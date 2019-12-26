Jordan Howard meeting with doctors, in hopes of clearance

Getty Images

The Eagles are hoping for some good news on the injury front before the end of the week (and they could use it).

Coach Doug Pederson just told reporters that running back Jordan Howard is meeting with doctors today, in hopes that he can be cleared for contact.

He hasn’t played since Nov. 3 because of a shoulder injury.

Via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, Pederson said the team will continue to feature Miles Sanders since he has the “hot hand,” but the depth will help.

He also suggested that right tackle Lane Johnson was “trending in the right direction,” in hopes of getting him back in the lineup.

Tight end Zach Ertz isn’t practicing today, though the team hopes to see how he reacts to his rib injury prior to Sunday’s game against the Giants.