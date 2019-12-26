Josh Jacobs: Surgery was for infection, not injury

Getty Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs shared word that he had the “fastest surgery ever” on Christmas and he followed up on Thursday with some more information about his condition.

Jacobs shared videos that showed him with a bandage on his leg and said it was an unexpected procedure. On Thursday, he said in a post to his Instagram story that the reason for the surgery was an infection rather than an injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the “early word” was that the procedure should not affect Jacobs’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Broncos. Jacobs’s status was already uncertain due to a shoulder injury that’s kept him out of two of the last three games and he was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday’s estimated practice report.

The Raiders remain alive in the playoff race heading into Week 17. They need to win, get losses from the Titans and Steelers and a win from the Colts to have a chance of qualifying for the postseason. If they get all of those results, they’ll also need one of the Patriots, Lions, Chargers or Bears to win or tie in order to get the tiebreakers to go their way.

UPDATE 1:47 p.m. ET: The Raiders released a statement saying Jacobs had a “superficial skin infection.”