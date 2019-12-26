Kenny Golladay “sure” he’ll talk extension with Lions this offseason

Getty Images

Players drafted in 2017 are eligible to sign contract extensions after the end of the regular season and Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is expecting talks on such a deal to take place.

Golladay was a third-round pick that year and has blossomed into Detroit’s top receiver over the last two seasons. He followed up last year’s 70 catches for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns with 63 catches, 1,118 yards and 11 touchdowns so far this season.

Those kinds of numbers often translate to a second deal and Golladay is looking forward to sitting down with the Lions.

“We haven’t talked about it,” Golladay said, via the team’s website. “I’m sure we will the next few months or so. Everything will work itself out. I’m very grateful to be here. [Detroit] definitely took a shot on me and that would be a good way to repay them.”

The Lions have Marvin Jones under contract for one more season while Danny Amendola and Jermaine Kearse will be free agents after this season, so there’s no long-term deals that might stand in the way of getting something done with Golladay.