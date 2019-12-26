Leonard Fournette misses first practice of season with neck injury

Getty Images

Leonard Fournette lost 11 games to injuries his first two seasons. He has played every game this season, but the Jaguars running back missed his first practice of the season Thursday.

The Jaguars listed Fournette as a non-participant with a neck injury a day after he was limited. Wednesday was the first day this season Fournette showed up on the report.

Fournette, though, showed no indication in his press conference Thursday that he is in danger of missing his first game of the season.

Fournette said he began the season with two goals — stay healthy and play in the Super Bowl. It appears he will accomplish the first, though not the second.

“That’s something I put on my list,” Fournette said of playing every game, via video from John Reid of the Times-Union. “No. 1 to stay healthy the whole season, how to manage my body and just be better than the last two seasons. It wasn’t just me, but the guys I worked out with in the offseason.”

Fournette’s 1,674 yards from scrimmage rank fourth in the NFL behind Christian McCaffrey (2,294), Nick Chubb (1,730) and Michael Thomas (1,679).

He will work out with former LSU strength and conditioning coach Ben Iannacchione, now at the University of Wyoming, again this offseason.

The Jaguars upgraded offensive lineman Brandon Linder (knee) and defensive lineman Calais Campbell (back/shoulder). Both returned to limited work after being listed as non-participants Wednesday.