Mark Ingram vows to be ready for first playoff game

Getty Images

Ravens running back Mark Ingram won’t play in the team’s final regular season game, but he said on Thursday that he won’t miss the team’s first postseason game because of the calf injury he picked up last weekend.

Thanks to their bye through the Wild Card round of the playoffs, Ingram will have an extended break before Baltimore returns to action after Week 17. Ingram admitted that it was “kind of scary” when the injury first happened, but that he has no doubt that the time off will do him good.

“I’m smooth. I’m good. I got some time. I’ll be ready for the first playoff game,” Ingram said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

Ingram ran 202 times for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns over the first 15 games of the season, so he’s a key piece for the Ravens’ offensive attack and it is one they shouldn’t have to replace assuming all goes well in Ingram’s recovery.