Michael Thomas not on field at open portion of Thursday’s practice

Quarterback Drew Brees and wide receiver Michael Thomas were both listed as limited on the Saints’ estimated practice report on Wednesday, but head coach Sean Payton said that Brees’s knee issue was nothing serious and the quarterback was on the field for the portion of Thursday’s practice open to the media.

Thomas’s status may be less clear. He is dealing with a hand injury and reporters at Saints practice on Thursday sent word that Thomas was not taking part in the session.

There’s a chance that Thomas joined the session after it was closed to outside eyes and the Saints’ injury report will provide an answer to that question.

Safety Vonn Bell (knee), cornerback Eli Apple (ankle) and safety Marcus Williams (groin) also weren’t spotted during the open portion of practice. Bell was listed as limited on Wednesday while the Saints said neither Apple nor Williams would have practiced.