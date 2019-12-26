Panthers plan normal workload for Christian McCaffrey

Getty Images

The Panthers aren’t going to playoffs whether they win or lose Sunday’s game against the Saints, but one of the team’s players could reach a milestone only two others have reached in league history.

Running back Christian McCaffrey has 1,361 rushing yards and 933 receiving yards this season, which leaves him 67 receiving yards shy of joining Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk as the only two players to reach 1,000 yards in both categories in the same season. It has been 20 years since Faulk pulled it off for the Rams.

On Thursday, Panthers interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner said the team plans to give McCaffrey his usual workload at the start of the game as he tries to pull off the feat.

“Potentially as the game goes on, we could take a look at some of those other backs,” Turner said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com.

McCaffrey is averaging 62.2 receiving yards per game so it won’t take much more than his usual output in order to join Craig and Faulk in a pretty exclusive club.