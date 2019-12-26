Robert Turbin says return to Seahawks for playoff run is “like a dream come true”

AP

When he visited the Seahawks for a workout last week, Robert Turbin had a bag packed for the long haul hoping he’d be staying in Seattle. While Turbin wasn’t signed after his visit, he kept his bag packed and in the car ready to go should the team that drafted him 2012 decided to bring him back once again.

I said, ‘somehow, someway, hopefully we’ll get back there,'” Turbin said on Thursday.

The wait ultimately ended up being less than a week as the team needed reinforcements following season-ending injuries to Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise at running back last Sunday. Turbin reunites with his former team and former backfield companion in Marshawn Lynch as the Seahawks attempt to patch the hole created by the loss of three members of their backfield this month along with Rashaad Penny.

“It’s a great feeling,” Turbin said. “It’s like a dream come true, almost like getting drafted all over again. This is the place that I wanted to be if I had my choice. God made it happen. I’m here. I’m extremely blessed and excited for the opportunity.”

Turbin said it’s been a rough year for him waiting and waiting for the next chance to come. Outside of a visit with the Oakland Raiders in the spring, interest in his services had been tepid at best until Seattle came calling.

“It was really tough,” he said. :Last year I was injured in Week 6 (with Indianapolis). I dislocated my shoulder and I was in a tough spot mentally at that time. Probably tougher than any other time in my life because I just didn’t know what was going to happen next. I understood where I was at in my career. You don’t do anything but get older in this league. So, there was a lot of unknowns going into this year.”

It took until the final week of the regular season for Turbin to get another chance. It just so happens to be a position he’s supremely familiar with. He’ll be serving as a complimentary running back to Lynch in a big NFC West matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Just like old times.

“We picked a heck of a week to come back didn’t we?” Turbin said. “With the NFC West championship on the line for the team. I couldn’t think of a better opportunity. I mean, why not? I think this team talks about it all the time. Russell (Wilson) talks about why not us? What a great opportunity for that for us in this situation. We’ll be looking forward to it. I will be, for sure.”