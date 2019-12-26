Sean Payton says Drew Brees is “fine”

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees popped up on the hypothetical injury report Wednesday, listed as limited for a practice which didn’t occur.

Apparently, any concern about his condition is not a real thing either.

According to Katherine Terrell of TheAthletic.com, Saints coach Sean Payton said that Brees had a bit of inflammation in his knee, and they put him on the report in case he had to wear a protective sleeve.

Most importantly, Payton declared his quarterback “fine” for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

The Saints can still earn a first-round bye with some help in the late games, so they have no choice but to play their starters against the Panthers.