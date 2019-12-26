Stat correction ensures Markus Golden gets a $1M bonus

Getty Images

Linebacker Markus Golden signed a one-year deal with the Giants that included $2.225 million in guaranteed money and another $2.5 million available through other bonuses.

Golden’s on track to make all of that money. He had $1.5 million available in per-game roster bonuses and he’s on track to play in his 16th game of the year this weekend. The other $1 million was available via a bonus for recording 10 sacks for the season.

After last Sunday’s win over Washington, it looked like Golden would need a half-sack in Week 17 to hit the bonus. Thanks to a stat correction, Golden can start thinking about what to do with that money. Golden and linebacker Lorenzo Carter shared the sack that forced Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins from the game with an ankle injury, but the league now says the sack — and the money — belongs to Golden.

“I earned it,” Golden said, via ESPN.com.

Golden should be in line for another payday this offseason. The 10 sacks show that Golden’s returned to the kind of production he had before his 2017 torn ACL and that kind of pass rushing ability is always in demand around the league.