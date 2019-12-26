Steve Wilks thinks Freddie Kitchens is “definitely” the right man for Browns job

Getty Images

Steve Wilks was wrapping up an unsuccessful first season as the head coach of the Cardinals and he never got a chance to do better because the Cardinals fired him once the year came to an end.

Wilks landed a job as the defensive coordinator on Freddie Kitchens’s staff in Cleveland and he’s seen the first-year head coach go through many rough patches over the course of the season. Wilks said Thursday that he hopes Kitchens gets the chance he never got in Arizona.

“It takes time to build a culture, it takes time to implement your system and get guys on the same page,” Wilks said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Sometimes the business is what it is, but without a doubt I think Freddie definitely is the guy for this job. In what he’s been able to do in a short period of time, you can see the progress in the things that we’re doing as far as moving forward. We’ve got a lot of guys hurt. We’re not making any excuses, but it has been the case. But the guys continue to play hard and find a way to win.”

The Browns haven’t found a way to win often enough this season and Kitchens’s responses to questions at press conferences about why that is haven’t endeared him to many people. It remains to be seen if that will be cause for the Browns to take a page from Arizona’s book and make their second coaching change in as many seasons.