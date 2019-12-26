Washington QB Jacob Eason entering 2020 NFL Draft

Getty Images

Add another name to the quarterback pool, in what should be one of the busiest offseasons ever at the position.

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason just tweeted out word that he was skipping his last year of eligibility to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

He completed 64.2 percent of his passes this year for 3,132 yards, with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He sat out last year after transferring from Georgia.

Eason figures to be a high pick, but stayed around to play in the Las Vegas Bowl anyway, as the Huskies beat Boise State.

With some high-level free agents (such as Tom Brady and Philip Rivers and many others) and a likely No. 1 overall pick in LSU’s Joe Burrow, the market is going to be brisk at the position this offseason.