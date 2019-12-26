William Jackson won’t play this week, headed to IR

Getty Images

The Bengals’ hope to reward their long-suffering fans with a win got a little tougher.

Via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website, cornerback William Jackson won’t play in the finale against the Browns and will be placed on injured reserve later this week with a shoulder injury.

Jackson did a good job controlling Odell Beckham Jr. in the first meeting between the Ohio teams, with Beckham managing just two catches for 39 yards.

He’ll join cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (and plenty of others) on IR for a team that has already clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.