Wink Martindale: I’d need a “dream-type job” to leave Baltimore

Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale has been named as a potential head coach in 2020, but he downplayed that possibility today.

Asked about stories that have cited him as a candidate for various head coaching jobs, Martindale said he knows only what his son tells him about media reports with his name in them, and that he and his family love Baltimore and would only leave if he’s sure the organization he’s going to is as committed to winning as the Ravens are.

“I don’t know anything more,” Martindale said. “It doesn’t really matter until you get a call, but we love this city, we love this organization here. It would have to be a dream-type job to take, where you know you can build a winning culture like we have here.”

The 56-year-old Martindale has never been a head coach at any level, and it doesn’t sound like he’s angling for a head-coaching job now.