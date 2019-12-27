Antonio Brown working out for Saints

Getty Images

The Saints are reportedly looking at a possible addition to their wide receiving corps and it would make for quite the story heading into the playoffs.

Antonio Brown posted a picture of a waiver he signed to work out with the Saints on Instagram and multiple reports confirm he’s in New Orleans to work out with the team.

Brown has been out of the league since being released by the Patriots in after a lawsuit alleging he sexually abused a woman was filed in September. He has spoken to the league as part of its investigation into those allegations, but there has been no word from the league at this point as to any disciplinary action that might be taken against him.

Any move to add Brown to the roster may wait until there’s word from the league, so we’ll have to see what develops but the prospect of Brown joining Michael Thomas in the Saints offense is an intriguing one to consider in the final days of the regular season.