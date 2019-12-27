Antonio Brown working out for Saints

Posted by Josh Alper on December 27, 2019, 9:01 AM EST
The Saints are reportedly looking at a possible addition to their wide receiving corps and it would make for quite the story heading into the playoffs.

Antonio Brown posted a picture of a waiver he signed to work out with the Saints on Instagram and multiple reports confirm he’s in New Orleans to work out with the team.

Brown has been out of the league since being released by the Patriots in after a lawsuit alleging he sexually abused a woman was filed in September. He has spoken to the league as part of its investigation into those allegations, but there has been no word from the league at this point as to any disciplinary action that might be taken against him.

Any move to add Brown to the roster may wait until there’s word from the league, so we’ll have to see what develops but the prospect of Brown joining Michael Thomas in the Saints offense is an intriguing one to consider in the final days of the regular season.

59 responses to “Antonio Brown working out for Saints

  1. Well why not? I mean, he can’t cause THAT much damage in just a few weeks right!?!??? OH WAIT!

  2. I am sure if the Saints had their way, he wouldn’t have posted it all over Instagram.

    This guy just can’t get out of his own way.

  8. Yes saints will sign him and then the commissioner will suspend him and put him on the commissioners list while they drag out their investigation. Exactly what he deserves.

  12. I seriously doubt the league will expedite their investigation and allow him to play this season. I could be wrong. Maybe the Saints have spoken to the league and have been told this could wrap up soon. I just don’t see it happening.

  19. Whatever punishment Antonia receives will be contingent on who he signs with, this league is corrupt.

  22. Why ??? The Saints are #6 in points scored and in the top ten in total offense but are in the bottom half of the league in points allowed and are #12 in total defense in the league. Seems like they are adding to the wrong side of the ball. Defense wins championships not adding a cancerous, whiny, entitled, crybaby to the offense. I hope Michael Thomas is as good a teammate as he is a receiver or this could backfire and they will have two cancers on the team, both WR’s, imagine that.

  26. Cue the un-apology to Robert Kraft and the Patriots on Twitter in 3-2-1… I hope the Saints sign him and then he immediately gets suspended. They can’t just let him slide on all the things he’s done,and the list in long.

  27. I doubt they actually want him. If they sign him for limited money (initially) it could force his placement on the exempt list and deny him to other teams for the playoffs. If he is placed on the list they are only out that limited money. The question becomes what is the minimum Brown/his agent would accept to sign a deal that would almost certainly be voided.

  31. Vasteelerfan says:
    December 27, 2019 at 9:17 am
    Hey I thought only Grumpy Old Bill Belicheat could tame AB….what gives

    ———-

    Mike Tomlin – leader of men – created what AB has become

  33. I see all the exasperated comments and have to chuckle. Did you all just started following the NFL. If you have elite talent and you’re eligible to play there will always have a place in this league. The greatest sin in the NFL is not breaking the law or acting a fool it’s losing your skills (with gambling on NFL games right up there)

  34. superfanentertainment says:
    December 27, 2019 at 9:15 am
    Just when you thought the Patriots were the scuzziest team in football, Sean Payton comes flying through the door like Cosmo Kramer.
    ——————-
    No, the Pats take the cake. In the last 365 days, this team’s owner was filmed at a salon that used women against their will, signed Antonio Brown, and filmed another team’s sideline. The Saints offered Brown a workout. Hardly seems comparable.

  38. First it was Katrina . . . then that horrible non-call last year . . . now New Orleans gets hit with ( The HORROR!!! ) Mr. Big Frozen Ottoman!

  40. League sure dragging their feet on the investigation. But from reading posts here, he’s already guilty, right?

  41. 4personalitytheories says:
    December 27, 2019 at 9:08 am

    Wow…are the saints desperate for another super bowl win or what

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Well, this action won’t result in Sean getting a year off, so it’s marginally better.

  42. SWFLPC.INC says:
    December 27, 2019 at 9:24 am
    Vasteelerfan says:
    December 27, 2019 at 9:17 am
    Hey I thought only Grumpy Old Bill Belicheat could tame AB….what gives

    ———-

    Mike Tomlin – leader of men – created what AB has become
    —-
    Yes let’s blame the behaviour of a grown man on another man even though somehow most of the team is able to conduct themselves professionally. Makes sense.🙄

  43. SWFLPC.INC
    SWFLPC.INC
    10m ago
    Vasteelerfan says:
    December 27, 2019 at 9:17 am
    Hey I thought only Grumpy Old Bill Belicheat could tame AB….what gives

    ———-

    Mike Tomlin – leader of men – created what AB has become
    ————

    He also created the best receiver in football out of a small school as a 6th round draft choice.

  45. IF this clown is signed by the Saints they won’t NEED a defense. They’ll be able to score TDs on every possession…. Can you imagine Brees throwing to BOTH AB and Thomas? Good Lord what an offense that would be. Geesh!

  47. Hey I thought only Grumpy Old Bill Belicheat could tame AB….what gives
    ——————

    Even BB cannot fix the yard sale the Steelers created. Can’t fix the jealousy you have for the Pats either.

  49. I don’t sympathize much with Brown, but the league really needs to get off it’s collective duff and make a decision on this guy. What are they even investigating?

    And why has he not yet settled his civil suit? Unless he can prove 100% innocence, it’s going to be a lot faster and easier to pay it out and get on with his career. He’s likely losing more money by not playing than it would cost to make this go away.

  51. “Brown can sign the waiver, but Kaepernick can’t.

    Hmmm…”
    —————————————————
    Apples and oranges. The Kap waiver was customized by the League office for that sham workout. AB presumably signed a standard team workout waiver.

  56. Well,to be fair, Tomlin let Brown be the diva and the rest of Steelers had to deal with it. That is sure to create resentment in the locker room and bad behavior on the diva’s part,and sure enough,it happened. Tomlin enabled it. That’s a fact.

  57. FinFan68 says:
    December 27, 2019 at 9:21 am
    I doubt they actually want him. If they sign him for limited money (initially) it could force his placement on the exempt list and deny him to other teams for the playoffs.
    ———————-

    This. Problem is, what happens if the league does not place him on the exempt list?

    Personally, I never want him play another down in the NFL.

  59. The Saints don’t need him. So I have to believe this is a preemptive strike to stop another team from getting him. But who? Methinks Seattle. They were willing to take a risk on Josh Gordon, so…

    There is no risk. Won’t cost much, he might get suspended anyway, and if he’s not, you could always deactivate him on gameday if you don’t want to use a roster spot on him.

