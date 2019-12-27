Baker Mayfield says he’ll be working hard this offseason, but not with a QB tutor

Getty Images

Year 2 for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t live up to the promise of his rookie season, and he knows it’s going to take hard offseason work to get back on track in Year 3.

“I already know what exactly I need to work on and improve going forward,” Mayfield said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “That is the exciting thing about it, it is always a continual process of getting better and improving.”

Mayfield added, however, that he will not hire a private quarterback tutor, as some passers do during the offseason.

“I do not need somebody to teach me how to do a three-step drop,” Mayfield said. “I can look at film and be critical of myself. Throughout this process, I have had people help me out along the way and try and take things from different people. Any time I am around somebody, I ask questions. Do not act like I have it all figured out. There is always room to improve and take things from there and there, but I would not say that I will go on the beach and swim through the ocean and try and learn how to play quarterback by doing that.”

With one game to go, Mayfield’s stats are down across the board this season: He has fewer yards, fewer touchdowns, a lower completion percentage and lower yards per pass, while throwing more interceptions and taking more sacks. However he does it, the Browns need Mayfield to improve in 2020.