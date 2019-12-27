Baker Mayfield says he’ll be working hard this offseason, but not with a QB tutor

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 27, 2019, 10:45 AM EST
Year 2 for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t live up to the promise of his rookie season, and he knows it’s going to take hard offseason work to get back on track in Year 3.

“I already know what exactly I need to work on and improve going forward,” Mayfield said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “That is the exciting thing about it, it is always a continual process of getting better and improving.”

Mayfield added, however, that he will not hire a private quarterback tutor, as some passers do during the offseason.

“I do not need somebody to teach me how to do a three-step drop,” Mayfield said. “I can look at film and be critical of myself. Throughout this process, I have had people help me out along the way and try and take things from different people. Any time I am around somebody, I ask questions. Do not act like I have it all figured out. There is always room to improve and take things from there and there, but I would not say that I will go on the beach and swim through the ocean and try and learn how to play quarterback by doing that.”

With one game to go, Mayfield’s stats are down across the board this season: He has fewer yards, fewer touchdowns, a lower completion percentage and lower yards per pass, while throwing more interceptions and taking more sacks. However he does it, the Browns need Mayfield to improve in 2020.

20 responses to “Baker Mayfield says he’ll be working hard this offseason, but not with a QB tutor

  3. Baker Mayfield will never be a great QB. He’s just the latest Johnny Manziel, Tim Couch, DeShone Kizer, Brady Quinn, etc.

  6. Baker needs to go back to Hue Jackson and ask for forgiveness. He is in bad standing with the football gods. Gods be good!

  7. Do not act like I have it all figured out.”

    But

    “I already know what exactly I need to work on and improve going forward”
    —————————————–
    Actually by saying you don’t need a tutor or an expert position coach and that you already know exactly what you need to work on suggests that you think you have it all figured out. This kid doesn’t get it. I’m all for bucking trends and thinking outside the box but when it comes to professional development some of the staples that generate success are staples for a reason and that applies to any job any where.

  8. Right….you don’t need anybody to teach you anything, because you had such a stellar year. What you need is off season muzzle control on your big mouth. Your ego is way overloaded!!!

  10. Baker Mayfield is another Johnny Manziel. He brought all this attention to himself and has endorsement deals in spite of the fact that so far, he has stunk it up playing QB in the NFL. The ever gullible media loves him, of course.
    Mayfield ought to shut his mouth and work had on learning how to improve as a QB. But he won’t, of course. Because he’s too arrogant and too self absorbed and knows the media anxiously waits for him to open his big mouth.

  11. It’s not about someone teaching you how to do a 3 step drop, it’s about a fresh pair of eyes looking at what you’re doing and helping you improve and smooth out what you’re doing. Maybe helping you do thing so you can look on the shovel pass and not just throw it to a NE DT.

    I was really high on Mayfield out of college, I wanted the Broncos to move up to get him, but the last year has been full of red flags, this one being just another.

  14. johnnycantread says:
    December 27, 2019 at 10:48 am
    Why have a tutor when you already know everything?

    —————————————————–

    In fact, why even have a head coach at all??

  15. I’m fairly certain that Tom Brady goes to a QB coach in the off-season to hone his technique. IT must be nice to be young and know everything.

  16. He’s right about not needing a coach.

    Regards,

    Pro golfers, Thomas Brady, executive coaches, teachers–kids can just read a book,

  18. “I do not need somebody to teach me how to do a three-step drop,” Mayfield said. “I can look at film and be critical of myself. ”

    Lol what an idiot.

    Tom Brady throughout his career has had offseason work with a pitching / throwing guru, Tom House.

    Baker Mayfield is arrogant enough that he thinks he doesn’t need any help.

    Browns headed towards another crappy season in 2020 at this rate

  19. Lamar Jackson hired a QB Coach and saw the specialist that with Drew Brees, Brady and other QBs. You can always get better. Ironically one of Baker’s issues is the way he takes the snap, he has an “extra step” which throws off the timing of the oline and receiver routes.

    Finally, if Tom Brady uses a QB coach, a young QB whose last in passer rating despite having pro bowl WRs and pro bowl RBs should use a QB coach.

  20. “It’s not me, it’s my team that needs to improve.” – Baker Mayfield to Brown Fans as he cleans out his locker for the off season.

