Bengals promote Jordan Franks, Trenton Irwin

Getty Images

The Bengals promoted tight end Jordan Franks and receiver Trenton Irwin from the practice squad, the team announced Friday.

They placed cornerback William Jackson III on injured reserve.

Cincinnati had an open roster spot, because linebacker Sharif Finch failed his physical Tuesday.

Franks, a second-year player out of the University of Central Florida, originally signed with the Bengals as a college free agent in 2018. He had spent the first 15 games this season on Cincinnati’s practice squad.

As a rookie in 2018, Franks played six games and made two catches for 37 yards.

Irwin, a rookie out of Stanford, originally signed with the Dolphins as a college free agent. He was waived by the Dolphins out of the preseason and signed with the Bengals’ practice squad Oct. 3.

Jackson, a fourth-year player, injured his right shoulder in last week’s game at Miami. He had played 14 games, with 13 starts, this season and made 37 tackles, an interception and three passes defensed.