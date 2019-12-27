Brandon Copeland named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland has been named the NFLPA’s Community MVP for the final full week of the year.

Copeland has been recognized for efforts to help hundreds of underprivileged kids enjoy the holiday season. Copeland enlisted the help of 11 other current or former NFL players to host shopping sprees for more than 300 kids in New York/New Jersey, Tampa, Baltimore, Dallas, Boston and Oakland on December 16, 17 and 20.

“My motivation behind the December To Remember spree is to hopefully lay the groundwork for a collaborative annual spree among players in the NFL to reach as many deserving kids as possible,” Copeland said in a statement.

Copeland has hosted many other events for kids through his Beyond the Basics foundation and the NFLPA will donate $10,000 to help fund the foundation’s future endeavors. They’ve also helped initiate a crowdfunding campaign to raise more money and Copeland will be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.