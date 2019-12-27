Chandler Jones named NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Cardinals aren’t going to the playoffs or anything, but Chandler Jones is putting up numbers at record pace this season.

The defensive end was named NFC defensive player of the week for his efforts in last week’s win unexpected win over the Seahawks.

Jones had four sacks in a game for the second time this season (just the third player to do that), and also had two forced fumbles.

For the year, he has 19.0 sacks and eight forced fumbles, which is more forced fumbles than eight entire teams in the league.