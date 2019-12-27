Colts coaches say knee injury has contributed to Jacoby Brissett’s struggles

Getty Images

The performance of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett over the first two months of the season was one of the key reasons why a team that had seen its starter retire right before the beginning of the season remained a viable contender in the AFC. Ever since an injury to Brissett’s knee in early November, Brissett hasn’t managed to produce the same results over the second half of the year.

Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said on Thursday that he’s noticed some subtle changes to Brissett’s form since the injury occurred against the Pittsburgh Steelers that he believes has influenced Brissett’s struggles over the last six starts.

“I know he is going to tell you no,” Sirianni said, via Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star, “(but) I’ve seen a little bit in the last two steps of his drop has been a little bit different since the knee injury, which messes up timing a little bit. It has to do with his knee. I know exactly what he will say, but I have definitely noticed the last two steps that have been a little bit effected.”

Brissett helped get the Colts off to a 5-2 start despite the retirement of Andrew Luck in the preseason. In eight starts to begin the year, Brissett was completing 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,649 yards with 14 touchdowns, three interceptions and a passer rating of 99.7. In the six starts since returning to the lineup, Brissett has completed just 57.5 percent of his passes for 1,131 yards with four touchdowns, three interceptions and a passer rating of 75.8.

Quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady said he felt Brissett was affected in both his dropbacks and in finishing his throws.

“That last part of his drop, he felt like the knee — he was kind dragging a little while,” Brady said. “For about four or five weeks, he kind of had to just go through it. It was nothing you could fix. It’s an injury. Probably over the past couple weeks, though you could see it’s a lot cleaner on the top of his drop.

“You have to plant and throw, and it’s hard because you don’t want to follow through as hard. That’s where some of the high throws come into play.”

But the Colts know what Brissett can be when he’s healthy and they still have faith that he’s the right guy for the job in Indianapolis.

“We’re 100 percent confident in Jacoby and the things that he can do,” Sirianni said, via George Bremmer or the Herald Bulletin. “He’s really special when he has the ball and things break down. A couple of those big plays that he created in the game on Sunday when the pocket broke down, he had a couple big rushes. He’s a great leader. So our confidence hasn’t wavered in him.”