Derrick Henry “definitely ready” for Sunday

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said on Thursday that running back Derrick Henry has looked great in practice after sitting out last Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury, but that the real test of his fitness won’t come until he’s on the field going full speed against the Texans in Week 17.

Henry did his best to allay any fears that he won’t pass that test. He said that the week off “helped a lot” and that he’s set to do his part to put the Titans in the playoffs this weekend.

“We’re locked in, in all phases, and ready for Sunday,” Henry said, via the team’s website. “We’re putting the focus on us. We know what is at stake and we’re locked in and ready to go. I love playing football and love playing the game, so I am definitely ready.”

Henry ran 21 times for 86 yards in a Week 15 loss to Houston. The Titans will be hoping for more than that this time around.