Drew Brees set to break his own completion percentage record

In 2009, Drew Brees completed 70.6 percent of his passes, setting a new NFL record for the highest completion percentage in a season. In 2011, Brees broke the record by completing 71.2 percent of his passes. In 2017 he broke the record again by completing 72.0 percent. In 2018 he broke the record once again by completing 74.4 percent. And now he’s set to break the record again this season.

Brees has completed 75.3 percent of his passes this season, which means that if he keeps passing at his normal pace in Sunday’s season finale, he’ll set a new NFL completion percentage record once again.

Although Brees is in a class of his own, he’s not the only quarterback with an excellent completion percentage this season. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has completed 71.1 percent of his passes, and Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has completed 70.7 percent. Those would represent the sixth and seventh highest completion percentages in a season in NFL history.

Passing offenses have changed significantly in the NFL, and completion percentages are much higher than they were in years past. But even in the era of inflated numbers, Brees has set himself apart.