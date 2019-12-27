Drew Rosenhaus on Antonio Brown: “We will continue our discussions with the Saints”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 27, 2019, 4:54 PM EST
The Saints have visited with receiver Antonio Brown, but the Saints haven’t signed him, yet. They still may sign him at some point in the future.

Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, makes it clear that a signing could still occur.

“Antonio had a very good visit today and we will continue our discussions with the Saints,” Rosenhaus said in a statement issued Friday afternoon.

As the Saints consider disrupting the league’s apparent kick-the-can plan with Brown, which has resulted in a 12-week unpaid suspension to end the 2019 regular season, New Orleans needs to be strategic with the timing of a decision to sign Brown. If they move at the right time (for example, on the Friday before a Saturday game), they may put the league not in check but in checkmate when it comes to any effort to keep him off the field.

While that would hardly be ideal for the Saints (Brown would need to practice with the team, at least a little), the idea of waiting for the right time to sign Brown makes plenty of sense. The Saints may not play another game until the divisional round; if that happens, there’s no reason to sign him during the bye week.

However it plays out, it’s important to remember that even if the league promptly puts Brown on paid leave after months of inaction, the team that signs Brown will be out nothing. All postseason pay comes from a league-wide playoff pool. So the paid leave would be paid, essentially, by the league.

And it would indeed be conspicuous for the league to immediately send Brown to the Commissioner Exempt list after weeks and weeks and weeks of taking no action — other than (perhaps) to scare teams away from signing him by vaguely hinting that placement on the Commissioner Exempt list is looming. Although the Commissioner has broad discretion in this regard, Brown was never arrested or charged. If the league still doesn’t have enough evidence to finalize Brown’s case, it becomes harder to understand how the league would suddenly have enough evidence to deprive him of the ability to play.

  3. If hes not on a team he cant be exempt. Hes not in the NFL now. Go ahead Saints, sign him and see what happens, you are good enough without that distraction.

  4. This is a smart move by the Saints. It cost them nothing and sticks it to the NFL as the NFL has done so many times to the Saints. And if he is allowed to play, what a nightmare that would be for any teams defensive coordinator that would have to face the Saints in the playoffs. Who do you take away? Mike Thomas, Antonio Brown, Alvin Kamara? Can’t take them all away and if somehow you could then there is Jared Cook at TE that has been coming on the last few weeks.

  7. Antonio brown is innocent. Old boomers who have a predisposition of hating young people and their gosh darn antics on the social media need to retire and let the next generation take over. The league is better with AB making incredible plays on live TV. Get it together NFL.

  9. Some of you guys read the headlines and skip straight to the comments. It would be nice if you would at least skim through the article before commenting. Reading comments that directly contradict what is said in the article and known to be true is getting old.

  11. This loudmouth has about as much credibility as Kaepernick’s ambulance chasing lawyer when he said over and over again that Kaep would be signed. We knew then that was crap.
    How do these dirtbags live with themselves?

  12. Oh please, let’s get real. This sounds like a Sean Payton ploy to try and stick it to the league for the inane PI mess that’s been going on all year. Don’t make it out for more than it is, that plus AB getting his name in headlines.

  15. Remember, NE was lied to by Rosenhaus and Mr. Clown. The Patriots cut him after a SINGLE text and refused to cave to his several pleas to take him back. Make up all the things you want about the Pats, but they always do the right thing…

  16. It always befuddles me why there is such a wide range of takes on a situation like this, mostly lame takes. Anyone who honestly thinks that AB is such a cancerous influence that he would all of a sudden just “ruin” the saints locker room are both shortsighted and rapaciously unimaginative. It’s just a dumb thoughtless, and unoriginal knee-jerk response. I’m not saying the guy isn’t a headcase at times but his issues in Pittsburgh had more to do with the poor and pathetic leadership of their bulbous and entitled qb, Ben Rothliesberger. As has been mentioned ad nauseum at this point is that otherwise AB was hardworking and good teammate tho mercurial and prone to flights of fancy. But to think he would just ruin the what the saints have going within hours of being there is just disingenuous and intellectually bankrupt. Let’s be honest he would make them a better team, period end of story. It’s not a debate. It’s a fact. Any team, let alone a team like the saints would boost their odds of a SB by a several points overnight.

  17. thermanmerman99 says:
    December 27, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    Please sign him. I want to see Tammy Brady throw another sissy crybaby temper tandrum.
    —————————————————————————————————————————–
    Wouldn’t the “sissy crybaby” be the guy who quit at age 29?

