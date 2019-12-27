Falcons announce Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff will return

Getty Images

At the midway point of this season, it seemed like a matter of time before Dan Quinn was relieved of his duties as the Falcons head coach.

The team was 1-7 and his move to take over the team’s defense had backfired in spectacular fashion, but the Falcons resisted making a change at that point and they won’t be making a change at the end of the year either. The Falcons have gone 5-2 since the midpoint with Quinn giving up the defensive role and that’s convinced the Falcons to bring Quinn back next season.

Team owner Arthur Blank announced that Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff will return in 2020. Both will report to team president Rich McKay with McKay reporting to Blank.

“Every year we evaluate all our football operations and this year I have asked Rich to work closely with Thomas and Dan over the next couple of weeks to conduct a top-to-bottom review, inclusive of structure, processes, resourcing and personnel to identify whatever changes are necessary to enable us to compete consistently at the highest level. In my time as owner, and particularly since 2008, we have been one of the winningest teams in the NFC ranking fourth in wins and across the NFL, tied for seventh in wins, and that remains the only acceptable result for us now and in the future,” Blank said in a statement.

In addition to announcing the returns, the Falcons also announced that Raheem Morris will be the team’s defensive coordinator in 2019.