Giants place Rhett Ellison on IR, promote Chris Slayton

The Giants placed tight end Rhett Ellison on injured reserve Friday, the team announced.

Ellison has missed the past five games with a concussion.

He finished his eighth NFL season with 18 receptions for 167 yards and a touchdown in 10 games.

The Giants elevated rookie defensive tackle Chris Slayton from the practice squad to take Ellison’s roster spot.

Other teams were interested in signing Slayton off the Giants’ practice squad, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Slayton was a seventh-round choice of the Giants out of Syracuse. He has yet to play a regular-season game.