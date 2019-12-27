Greg Roman: Head coaching interest “will come to pass as it does”

AP

Anytime an offensive coordinator puts together the league’s top unit, you can bank on that assistant getting head coaching interest in the offseason.

When that coordinator puts together an entirely new offense that caters to and expands the unique skill set of a quarterback who winds up as the league’s MVP, it’s even more certain that they’ll be getting interview requests from needy teams.

That’s the position Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman will be in once the curtain drops on Week 17. The Ravens have a bye through the Wild Card round, which means Roman will be eligible to interview for other teams and he faced questions about that possibility on Thursday. He said his head will be on the game because he can’t control when and if that interest comes his way.

“You just really don’t even pay attention to it,” Roman said, via the team’s website. “I have so much to do and I love my job. I think the most important thing is, do a great job at the job you’re doing. All that stuff will come to pass as it does. It’s in other people’s control. I’ve got every minute of every day filled up.”

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale also fielded questions about potential head coaching opportunities on Thursday, which is a sign of how well this season has gone for the Ravens on both sides of the ball. We’ll begin to see how much interest comes their way before the calendar flips to 2020 next Wednesday.