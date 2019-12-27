Jamaal Williams ruled out for Packers

Getty Images

The Packers will try to wrap up a bye in the NFC playoffs without the help of running back Jamaal Williams.

Williams left Monday night’s win over the Vikings with a shoulder injury and head coach Matt LaFleur said at his Friday press conference that Williams will not play against the Lions.

The loss of Williams could mean more of Aaron Jones and that’s not a bad thing for the Green Bay offense. Jones ran 23 times for 154 yards and two touchdowns last weekend. Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams will be the other backs for the Packers.

The Packers clinch a first-round bye with a win or a Saints loss. They’ll be the No. 1 seed in the conference with a win and a 49ers loss.