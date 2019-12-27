James Conner, Maurkice Pouncey ruled out

Getty Images

The Steelers won’t have center Maurkice Pouncey or running back James Conner for their Week 17 game against the Ravens.

Neither practiced this week, and the team ruled out both.

Conner, who has a quadriceps bruise, played only nine snaps last week. He will finish the season having played only three of the final nine games because of shoulder and quad injuries, getting 19 carries for 84 yards and no touchdowns in those three games.

Cornerback Joe Haden had a full practice Friday and was off the report after popping up as a non-participant Thursday with a foot injury.