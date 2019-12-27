Jordan Howard “good to go,” Zach Ertz may not be

Getty Images

The Eagles appear to be getting at least one offensive contributor back on the field this week.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson just told reporters that running back Jordan Howard had been cleared for contact, and was “good to go” for Sunday’s game against the Giants, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com.

With a win, the Eagles clinch the NFC East.

Pederson has said Howard would work back in as a complement to Miles Sanders, but at this point, any amount of offensive skill position help will be welcomed. Howard has been out since early November with a shoulder injury.

The news may not be as good for tight end Zach Ertz, who will on the practice field today but not doing much.

Ertz is dealing with rib and back injuries, and Pederson sounded a note of caution despite stating Ertz’s desire to play.

“I’m not going to risk further injury just to have him out there,” Pederson said.

They’re also going to monitor the status of right tackle Lane Johnson, who has been out since Week 14 with an ankle injury.