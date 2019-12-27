Kyler Murray will be game-time decision

Getty Images

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury admits he doesn’t know whether his starting quarterback will play in the season finale.

With Kyler Murray limited this week with a right hamstring injury that knocked him out of Sunday’s game, Brett Hundley has gotten more reps in practice. Murray is a game-time decision, Kingsbury said.

“I don’t have a feel for it yet,” Kingsbury said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “I’m not sure he’ll be ready to go.”

Murray will play only if he can be himself, Kingsbury said. He left Sunday’s victory over the Seahawks after 37 snaps, feeling tightness in his hamstring. An MRI revealed no tear.

The Cardinals will promote Drew Anderson from the practice squad to serve as Hundley’s backup in case Murray can’t go.

Murray has a 5-9-1 record with 3,397 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and an 87.9 passer rating. He also has run for 544 yards and four touchdowns. He has not lost a fumble this season.