Le’Veon Bell hopes to remain with Jets in 2020

The Jets didn’t get out of Le'Veon Bell what they thought they were getting, and Bell hasn’t done what he expected. Does that lead to a divorce after one season?

Bell hopes the Jets don’t trade him in the offseason.

“I wouldn’t have signed here for four years if I didn’t want to be here four years,” Bell said Friday, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Bell signed a $52.5 million contract in free agency in March, including $27 million guaranteed. He is due a fully guaranteed $13.5 million in 2020, which would make trading him difficult.

Cutting him isn’t an option because of the massive dead-cap hits.

So whether Adam Gase wanted Bell or not, the Jets likely are stuck with the running back for 2020.

“I’m a guy that is extremely patient, not just on the field,” Bell said. “I understand it takes a while to build a stable program. I’m here for it. It’s what I want to do. I’m not saying I’m ecstatic about it. I’m not saying I’m down about it. I understand it’s a process, getting things going in the right direction.”

Bell has 290 touches for 1,173 yards and four touchdowns, setting career lows in yards per carry (3.3), rushing yards per game (53.4) and total yards from scrimmage per game (83.8).