Mitch Trubisky: I know I haven’t played to my potential

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been one of the NFL’s more disappointing players this season, as he took a step backward in Year 3 and the Bears went from NFC North champs to out of playoff contention. Trubisky acknowledges that it’s on him to get better.

“Any time you feel like you’re not playing up to your potential, I think that drives you,” Trubisky said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “I’ve got a lot of personal drive and fire within me [and] I know I haven’t played to my potential yet. That’s frustrating, but it’s also something that motivates me a lot.”

Trubisky said he thinks he’ll be a more consistent quarterback going forward.

“You see really good games, and then you see some really bad games,” Trubisky said of his season. “The consistency just hasn’t been there. I think I could be a lot more of a consistent quarterback in the future.”

The Bears have a decision to make this offseason on Trubisky’s fifth year option. If they’re going to pick it up, that’s an indication that they still believe in his ability to improve. If they don’t, they’re telling him they’re ready to move on.