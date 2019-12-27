Mitch Trubisky: I know I haven’t played to my potential

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 27, 2019, 9:47 AM EST
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been one of the NFL’s more disappointing players this season, as he took a step backward in Year 3 and the Bears went from NFC North champs to out of playoff contention. Trubisky acknowledges that it’s on him to get better.

“Any time you feel like you’re not playing up to your potential, I think that drives you,” Trubisky said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “I’ve got a lot of personal drive and fire within me [and] I know I haven’t played to my potential yet. That’s frustrating, but it’s also something that motivates me a lot.”

Trubisky said he thinks he’ll be a more consistent quarterback going forward.

“You see really good games, and then you see some really bad games,” Trubisky said of his season. “The consistency just hasn’t been there. I think I could be a lot more of a consistent quarterback in the future.”

The Bears have a decision to make this offseason on Trubisky’s fifth year option. If they’re going to pick it up, that’s an indication that they still believe in his ability to improve. If they don’t, they’re telling him they’re ready to move on.

4 responses to “Mitch Trubisky: I know I haven’t played to my potential

  2. There’s no question: they’ll pick up his fifth year option. The hope is that with recognition comes the work to fix the issue. Or Nagy could just call 50 screens for losses every game anyway – who knows?

  3. Go to the Ravens. Bluetooth guy will tell the R*vens coaches what defensive play the other team is running so it will be easier for him.

  4. Sounds like a kid who knows he’s at a career crossroads. He’s either gonna make the jump in 2020 or be selling insurance soon. He has MILES to go and he knows he needs to get there FAST. Starting Sunday.

    And if Ryan Pace REALLY wants to save his job as GM, he would fire Nagy and hire Greg Roman, who would NO DOUBT bring Ron Rivera with him as DC/AHC.

    A first time GM rarely gets more than 3 HC changes to get it right. So Pace is on his last legs. Sticking with Nagy will only get Pace fired BEFORE that 3rd HC change. So he should be BRASH and make it now. It would probably look desparate to ownership but Virginia McCluskey ain’t getting any younger so they’re desparate anyway and the move would be applauded by a fanbase desparate for the first SB win since ’85.

    Nagy is NEVER hoisting any Lombardi Trophy. I could absolutley see Roman or Rivera doing that someday. In face you just might see Roman doing that this February as the Ravens play caller.

