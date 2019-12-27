Odell Beckham misses final Browns practice of year with illness

Getty Images

Wide receiver Odell Beckham‘s rocky first season with the Browns will come to an end on Sunday and Beckham’s status for the contest is clouded by the fact that he’s out of practice on Friday.

Beckham is out with an illness and is considered questionable to play this weekend. He’d been listed a limited in practice earlier this week due to the groin injury that’s been bothering him for most of the year.

Beckham heads into Sunday’s game against the Bengals with 71 catches for 954 yards on the year. Quarterback Baker Mayfield said this week that he hopes to have Beckham join Jarvis Landry as 1,000-yard receivers.

“We ask a lot of those guys, and they continue to bring it and give it to us every day,” Mayfield said, via Cleveland.com. “I am thankful for those guys. Obviously, they both had good years. People can say what they want about Odell’s year on the outside, but hopefully, after this week he has over 1,000 yards.”

Beckham had 39 yards in the first game against the Bengals this year, so it’s not a sure thing that he’ll get there if he plays and the accomplishment will be mitigated by the team’s losing record in a year that started with higher expectations.