Packers convert portion of Aaron Rodgers’s 2020 roster bonus into signing bonus

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t have to wait for 2020 to collect a large portion of the roster bonus he was due to make next year.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Packers have converted $14.26 million of the quarterback’s $19.5 million roster bonus into a signing bonus. That allows them to put a portion of the cap hit on this year’s cap and spread out the rest of the hit out over the remainder of the contract.

The move drops Rodgers’s cap hit for the 2020 season by $11.4 million. Rodgers is signed through the 2023 season.

That cap space should come in handy as the Packers start putting together their 2020 squad and the moves could include extensions for impending free agents like defensive tackle Kenny Clark and right tackle Bryan Bulaga.